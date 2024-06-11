3 potential offseason targets for Cavaliers with ties to James Borrego
1. Malik Monk
For three years of Borrego's Charlotte tenure, the Hornets employed wing sharpshooter Malik Monk. Last season, Monk played with the Sacramento Kings and finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. This summer, the veteran wing enters unrestricted free agency as one of the most enticing role players on the market. Likely, Monk will command a high price - possibly outside of Cleveland's pay range. Still, if Monk is available for the Cavs, his former relations to Borrego could bear fruit in negotiations.
With Borrego, Monk slowly developed and grew as a shooter, recording his career-best season from the arc at 40.1 percent on 5.0 attempts per game. Although Monk has succeeded as a long-range threat since leaving Borrego's system, the Cavaliers and Monk could have assurance that Borrego knows how to utilize his skillset and fit him into the role for the system.
Role players can either thrive or fall apart based on the system in place. Knowing that Borrego can put Monk in a position to succeed could factor into his next destination rather than taking a chance with a new, uncertain environment. While Monk's time with the Hornets was far from ideal after a lengthy suspension and not being given the qualifying offer in 2021, a reunion for Monk and Borrego would have a much greater chance of success with the wealth of talent the Cavaliers already have. Monk would have an instant opportunity to impact winning in the second unit rather than playing for a lost Charlotte franchise.