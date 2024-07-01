3 players the Cleveland Cavaliers missed in day one of free agency
2. Derrick Jones, Jr.
Shortly after the Mavericks signed Marshall, their own free agent Derrick Jones, Jr. inked a three-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones reignited his career with the Mavs after falling out of relevance. He averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 34.3 percent from deep as a starter in Dallas. He thrived next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, displaying his elite athleticism on slashes to the rim and impressive leaping ability to catch lobs from either guard.
Jones played a pivotal role in the Mavericks' run to the playoffs and WCF, earning a significant pay raise this summer. The Clippers, in lieu of Paul George's exit, quickly signed Jones to take him off the market. At 27 years old, the veteran wing has reshaped his career to fit the modern NBA as a high-flying 3-and-D wing. Though his three-point shot is not as reliable or deadly as other forwards, his motor and defensive hustle made him a unique wing prospect.
Jones likely was not atop the Cavaliers' free agency board. He is still an undersized wing like Max Strus or Okoro at 6-foot 5-inches. If last year's increased production ends up a fluke, the Cavs will be happy to have missed out on Jones. But, if they do not find an alternative and instead enter next season with the same underwhelming wing rotation, this offseason will likely be a failed summer for an organization chasing the Finals.