3 players Cavaliers should wish they signed over Ty Jerome
Player No. 2: Kris Dunn
In June of 2017, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Chicago Bulls All-Star wing Jimmy Butler. That package included three players heading southeast to the Windy City from the Twin Cities: Zach LaVine, who remains in Chicago, Lauri Markkanen, and Kris Dunn.
Dunn was an incredible point-of-attack defender and a solid passer, but he struggled to score anywhere but in transition. He eventually lost his starting job in Chicago, then made his way to Atlanta and Portland before landing in Utah late last season, gaining a rotation role after Mike Conley was traded and making the most of it, earning a new contract this offseason.
Dunn hasn't let the opportunity go to waste, either, becoming a starter as the Jazz have turned the ship around from rebuilding team to firmly in the playoff mix. His passing has helped organize the Jazz offense, and his reunion with Lauri Markkanen has resulted in more success than anyone expected for the Jazz.
What Dunn would represent for the Cavaliers would be a steady hand at backup point guard who would also bring the elite on-ball defense that Isaac Okoro does, making the latter player expendable in trade talks while also shoring up the Cavs' weakest position group given their current injuries. Dunn is playing on a minimum deal and could very reasonably have signed in Cleveland were they to offer just moderately more money as they did to Ty Jerome.