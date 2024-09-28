3 major takeaways to focus on from Cleveland Cavaliers media day
Actions speak louder than words
For the final takeaway, the Cavs must be more than words. The idea of the Cleveland's core four is a championship contender, and each individual player has shown why they can help achieve that goal. Together, however, it has yet to be seen.
Every summer, the Cleveland Cavaliers know what they need to say. Last year, Altman expressed a focus on Mobley's offensive role increasing. Instead, it continued to stagnate under Bickerstaff. After a lengthy knee injury, Mobley came back shooting three-pointers more than fans had ever seen before. After one or two bad shooting nights, though, the offensive gameplan quickly stopped seeking out shots for Mobley. Atkinson's history in developing big men lends credence to the optimism around Mobley. Still, it must happen before the promises matter.
Atkinson has been a coach around the NBA since 2008 for a reason. If he is able to fulfill the hefty promises he shared in the presser, then Cleveland could be entering an exciting season with high aspirations. Granted, they will not be a favorite to win the Eastern Conference; however, they may be able to surprise viewers if Atkinson can improve the bench's production and find unexpected contributions this season.
As for Garland, time may be the best cure for what plagued him last season. Even throughout a painful year, Garland still shined in moments and reminded fans of the spark that ignited the Cavaliers' new era. The best of Garland is exactly what the Cavaliers need. It may be that a new coaching staff is able to give Garland his confidence back. Another season with Mitchell cheering him on will also hopefully be the right ingredient to bring back DG the PG.
For now, the Cleveland Cavaliers likely have the most questions of any aspiring Eastern Conference contender. Media day has given glimpses of a clear plan to improve and develop a talented team, though. With opening night on the horizon on October 23 in Toronto, the time to prove themselves is almost here.