3 major takeaways to focus on from Cleveland Cavaliers media day
Atkinson has a plan for Evan Mobley
There is no player on the Cavs more necessary for success than Evan Mobley. While Mitchell is by far the best player, Mobley's stellar rookie season and continued defensive production fueled Cleveland's resurgence to the playoffs. The young big helped Garland break out as an ideal rim-running partner and defensive stalwart alongside Jarrett Allen.
In three years, though, Mobley's offensive impact has hardly improved. His efficiency has grown, but his attempts and overall role diminished under Bickerstaff. Atkinson, though, spoke directly on Mobley's progression and how it is a key factor this season.
"It starts with usage. I think when you look at the top teams in the league, a lot of them play through their bigs."- Kenny Atkinson
Since entering the NBA, Mobley's usage rate has only increased by 0.4 percent. He has typically been relegated to a dunker spot role with the occasional stretch of some three-pointers for a few games. Mobley has shown flashes of star potential, and Atkinson seems to see the path to achieve that. Rather than turning Mobley into a floor spacer, he wants to increase his shooting and playmaking.
Atkinson coached Draymond Green in the Bay, one of the league's premier passing big men. By running an offense through Mobley on the high post, Atkinson can relieve some of the spacing issues while allowing the backcourt and wings to maneuver around off-ball screens by Allen. Giving Mobley the space to facilitate and create for himself could unlock a plethora of skills that Mobley has never been able to develop properly to date.
Atkinson used Mobley's most recent playoff series as an example of what the growing star can do in the right circumstances. Cleveland's new coach said that getting the ball in Mobley's hands more starts in transition, rebounding and pushing the pace. Wanting to get him downhill more often, Atkinson believes the skill is already there for Mobley to unleash.
As for shooting, Atkinson's resume speaks for itself. He helped both Al Horford and Brook Lopez develop a steady outside game in Brooklyn, extending their careers. Both Horford and Lopez have since won a championship as a stretch big. While Atkinson said he does not expect Mobley to shoot nine threes per game, he wants to balance his scoring and evolve his talents.