3 key bench players who need to step up for the Cavaliers next season
Caris LeVert must stay consistent
LeVert is the leader of the second unit. On defense last year, he was productive, holding guards to 44.8 percent shooting and forwards to 41.7 percent accuracy. He spent 59.5 and 34.7 percent of his time guarding those positions. The Cavaliers will need more of this, as one carryover from J.B. Bickerstaff’s regime is the defense-first mentality.
Offensively, one of his best traits is taking care of the ball, posting high assist/turnover numbers (three). He registered 20 games last year with at least seven assists, and he only started in six of those outings.
Yet, LeVert needs to raise his field goal accuracy, especially at the cup, where he makes 61.7 percent of his shots. On top of that, he needs to get to the line more to help his teammates by putting opponents in foul trouble and giving the Cavs time to breathe.
Building a contender in the NBA goes far beyond star power, and the Cleveland Cavaliers must find greater bench contributions to take their next step forward.