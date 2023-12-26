3 Impossibly hard questions that the Cavaliers need to answer
Hard Question No. 1: Can they burn another postseason on J.B. Bickerstaff?
The Cleveland Cavaliers were facing a steep fall into a bleak canyon after Evan Mobley and Darius Garland were revealed to be undergoing surgeries that would keep them off the court for an extended period of time. Instead, they have won three of four games, two of those victories without Donovan Mitchell.
Credit the players, absolutely, but also give a healthy serving of credit to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. He has always been an effective motivator, he coaches up players to survive on defensively (if not excel) and is the perfect coach to take a short-handed roster and help them scrap to victories.
The problem is that this stretch of basketball cobbling together wins from a less-talented group does nothing to test Bickerstaff's ability to coach in the playoffs. His work over the past few seasons proves he can raise the floor of a team; can he also raise their ceiling on the toughest stage?
The wins the Cavs scrape together during the next few weeks may be what lifts them into the playoffs, but can they afford to go into that battle with Bickerstaff at thje helm? He was outclassed in last year's playoffs by Tom Thibodeau, hardly the champion of playoff adjustments. The organization outwardly seemed to declare that it was the roster deficiencies and lack of shooting that did the Cavs in, not their coach's inability to press the right buttons.
Making that declaration and keeping Bickerstaff last summer was a decision, but it also came with months of data on whether BNickerstaff could make this group sing in the regular season. He hasn't been able to do that, so the front office has no further data. They have to make their bet, with the risk another lost postseason and a superstar who may want out if they don't win a round this year.
Speaking of...