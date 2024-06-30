3 hidden gem free agents the Cleveland Cavaliers should target this offseason
Taurean Prince, SF
As the Los Angeles Lakers navigate free agency with a championship-or-bust mindset, veteran wing Taurean Prince may be the odd man out. The Lakers are already nearing the 15-man limit for their roster and are targeting Klay Thompson and other veteran elite role players alongside a new deal for LeBron James.
Should Prince exit Los Angeles, making a return to the Cavaliers could be an enticing move for the 30-year-old forward. Last season, Prince joined the Lakers for $4.5 million but quickly outplayed his salary. Looking for a pay raise this offseason, the Cavaliers could offer Prince a steady role and a sizeable salary.
Prince became one of Los Angeles' premier two-way players, averaging 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 27 minutes per game. During the playoffs, Prince struggled to maintain his production, suffering a slight dip in efficiency, but he kept his defensive presence alive. Prince is not a perfect solution to Cleveland's problems, but he could be a steady, cheap veteran contributor next season.
If the Cavs gain the full MLE, signing Prince could still give them enough room to chase another free agent to add to their frontcourt rotation.