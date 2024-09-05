1 Thing Cavaliers must do this season (and 2 they hope to accomplish)
By Ismail Sy
2. Hope to accomplish: Clinching a top three seed in the East
This one is a little tougher to accomplish, but it is within reach for Cleveland. Last season, despite Garland and Mobley missing extensive time due to injury, the Cavs were able to rise to the second seed in the East in January and were flip-flopping between the second and third seed right up until the All-Star break. Unfortunately, they ran out of gas and dealt with injuries down the stretch, ending up being the fourth seed for the second consecutive year.
Cleveland being healthier will increase the odds of this goal being accomplished, but the East is a lot tougher than it was last season. The defending champion Boston Celtics are still the class of the conference. The Philadelphia 76ers just added Paul George to team up with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The New York Knicks added Mikal Bridges to create the "Nova Knicks". The Milwaukee Bucks still have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard alongside talented veterans. The Magic are still young and hungry, and Paolo Banchero looks poised to become an All-NBA player sooner rather than later.
The bottom line is the Cavs have stiff competition at the top of the East, making this tough to accomplish. It is still within reach, but if Cleveland can clinch home-court advantage for the third straight season, that will be a victory for them.