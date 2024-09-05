1 Thing Cavaliers must do this season (and 2 they hope to accomplish)
By Ismail Sy
September will mark the last full month of no NBA basketball until the next champion is crowned in June. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, training camp begins at the end of the month at IMG Academy after a quiet but productive offseason.
Cleveland hired a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson and signed Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to multi-year extensions, solidifying the team’s core for at least the next three seasons.
Despite Cleveland's commitment to the core and new coaching staff, this is another pivotal year for the Cavs, as they still have questions to answer as to whether or not this iteration of Cavaliers basketball can lead to championship basketball. The organization seems to believe so, but it is all about the product they show on the court.
With that said, Cleveland has to take a step forward this season in a tougher Eastern Conference. To take a step forward, the Cavaliers should target three distinct goals this season.
1. Must do: Unlock Evan Mobley’s potential and fit with Jarrett Allen
This first one might be very obvious, but nonetheless, Evan Mobley is the key to the Cavs success this season. Many thought the offensive breakout would come last year and while Mobley did show improvement in that area in the playoffs, he wasn’t able to put it together for a full season. Injuries play a part in that, but developing consistency is key for the young big man.
Mobley dominated the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, averaging 21 points and nine rebounds on 63 percent shooting in that series. He was aggressive and active offensively. However, that series came with Allen sitting out due to a rib injury. Against the Orlando Magic, Mobley was only averaging 14 PPG with Allen playing. Cleveland’s offense was also very clunky with the two bigs sharing the court, as it allowed Orlando to pack the paint, making life difficult for Mitchell and Darius Garland at times.
Atkinson has openly said that his main job is to unlock Mobley’s All-Star potential, with Allen on the fold. If the Cavs want to take the next step towards contention, Mobley has to live up to the hype and contract he received. Whether that’s getting more touches offensively or spacing the floor more, it cannot be same old, same old for the fourth straight season. It’s time for him to take the leap.