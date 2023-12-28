3 gifts the Cleveland Cavaliers have given to fans in 2023
By Roger Straz
No. 3: Hope for the future
Unlike past Cavaliers teams, this team is not just built for the present, but also for the future. As previously mentioned, Allen, Mobley, and Garland are all 25 years or younger. Those players should continue to get better and round out their games moving forward.
Also, undrafted rookie Craig Porter Jr. and highly regarded second-round draft pick Emoni Bates have both made waves in their limited minutes this season. Both rookies are eager to prove their worth and some might feel that they need more time to show their talents.
Granted, there have been constant rumblings that Donovan Mitchell might not be a Cavalier for long and that he has his eyes set on New York; the Knicks have long been linked to Mitchell, and the Brooklyn Nets are a team that's been rumored to be a possible suitor for Mitchell. This may be true, and Mitchell is from the New York area, but I truly hope that Mitchell maxes out his efforts in the Wine and Gold jersey and pushes this team to new heights in 2024.
But, despite what rumors may come regarding Donovan Mitchell’s future, with him potentially set to hit free agency in the summer of 2025, the future of the Cavs is still bright.