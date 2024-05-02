3 free agents on playoff teams the Cleveland Cavaliers steal this summer
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers add more playoff veterans this offseason?
Free Agent No. 2 - Kelly Oubre, Jr., Philadelphia 76ers
Another underpaid talent, Kelly Oubre, Jr. of the Philadelphia 76ers will enter free agency after signing a veteran minimum toward the end of the summer. With the Sixers, he has started in 52 games and averaged 15.4 points, five rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
While the Cavaliers are certainly happy with Max Strus, reports from last summer indicated the Cavs had serious interest in Oubre, as well. They ended going in a different direction, but they may have another chance to bring the veteran forward to Cleveland this offseason.
Oubre can be relatively streaky as a shooter and defender, but his consistent production with Philadelphia this season may suggest that he has turned the corner once he joined a team with high aspirations. In his early years, Oubre had always played on lacking squads with no real path to contention. In his third playoff run of his career, Oubre has given Philly a playoff career-high 12.4 points while shooting 37.5 percent from deep. With every passing game, Oubre is proving that he is worth more than a minimum and is certainly going to get paid this summer.
Given his impact, the Sixers might plan to keep Oubre around, but they will be preoccupied with Tyrese Maxey's max extension and superstar hunting with their nearly $60 million cap space they will have at their disposal. With Philly's focus elsewhere, the Cavs will have a chance to sign Oubre and add another proven forward to their roster.