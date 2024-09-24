3 free agents the Cleveland Cavaliers will regret not signing this offseason
The Cavaliers fumbled with Precious Achiuwa
The Cavaliers will likely regret ignoring Precious Achiuwa late into free agency. The small-ball center averaged 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds last season with the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks. Despite a productive season as a backup, Achiuwa sat in free agency without an offer for more than a month.
Achiuwa finally re-signed with the New York Knicks for roughly $6 million for one year. Stealing Achiuwa from the Knicks would have not only improved the Cavaliers' depth, but it also would have hurt a conference rival after Isaiah Hartenstein left the Knicks and weakened their frontcourt options.
While Achiuwa is an incomplete player, his overall production could bring another versatile player to the Cavs' frontcourt, easily playing alongside either Allen or Mobley. At just $6 million, the Cavaliers should have targeted Achiuwa. It is possible that Cleveland quietly did monitor and speak with Achiuwa, considering the Cavs' typical silence in rumor mills. Leaving New York as the Knicks become an East powerhouse may have been a tough sell for Cleveland to pitch, but they will nonetheless regret allowing the Knicks to retain a valuable rotation player rather than adding to their own depth.
In total, the Cleveland Cavaliers summer has left fans with just as many questions as before. Atkinson's arrival is a hopeful win, but the Cavs have given him the same roster that frequently fell apart in key moments under J.B. Bickerstaff. The Cavaliers have a wealth of talented young players and veterans, but not every role and need is filled, forcing the bench to underperform in an attempt to overcome major setbacks. The Cavaliers will likely regret taking such a quiet approach this offseason, but these three players should certainly linger as a missed opportunity.