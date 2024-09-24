3 free agents the Cleveland Cavaliers will regret not signing this offseason
Jalen Smith would be an ideal backup big in Cleveland
As aforementioned, the Cavaliers have not found a reliable backup center for Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Re-signing Tristan Thompson is another temporary solution to a longstanding problem. Cleveland has not been able to rely on health for both Allen and Mobley, but they have yet to prioritize building out the frontcourt depth in response.
While coach Kenny Atkinson may institute a better rotation that keeps both players rested enough to avoid costly injuries, the Cavaliers still do not have a foundation to sustain themselves without both players at their best. In free agency, though, Indiana Pacers stretch big Jalen Smith was on the search for a new home. Surprisingly, Smith did not garner much attention early on despite continuous success and growth since joining Indy.
Smith became a hidden talent in free agency, but the Cavaliers were unable to find a deal. Smith eventually signed to the Chicago Bulls for an identical deal to Marshall. Over four NBA seasons, Smith has developed into an ideal stretch big, hitting 42.4 percent of his three-pointers last year. The Cavaliers have repeatedly tried to space the floor on offense with Mobley and Allen without success. The 24-year-old center could have filled a valuable role for the Cavaliers as a versatile frontcourt option.
Alongside Smith, another forgotten center slipped past the Cavaliers, signing to a low-cost salary the Cavs easily could have matched this summer.