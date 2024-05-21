3 former Cavaliers who have thrived since leaving Cleveland
LeBron James is living large in Hollywood
Ohio's own LeBron James rejoined the Cavaliers in 2014 and brought the city's first championship in 52 years after a historic 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors. When he left for a second time in 2018, the Cavs fan base was happy to enter a new chapter. The promise was fulfilled.
While James' time with the Lakers has not led to another bout of LeBron dominating one conference for nearly a decade, he won his fourth Finals ring with the Lakers two seasons after joining. Alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers have battled against the titans of the Western Conference. Though their success has varied, the Cavaliers have not reached the Conference Finals since his departure. Even after 20 seasons, James looks as good as anybody, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. It marked his 19th consecutive season averaging more than 25 points per game.
Entering his 21st season, James could become an unrestricted free agent this summer and choose his next destination. While almost entirely unlikely, LeBron could theoretically return to Cleveland for a homecoming tour as he prepares for the next chapter of his life. With All-Star Donovan Mitchell and rising star Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers present a chance for James to form another three-star core. The Cavs could facilitate a sign-and-trade for James, possibly moving on from Darius Garland in the process if he requests a trade. Cleveland can dream.
Considering James' back-to-back championships with the Miami Heat and four appearances in four years with Cleveland, his Los Angeles years have been the least exciting. Still, the continued legacy and unbreakable endurance of LeBron adds him to this list.