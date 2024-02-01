3 Former All-Stars the Cavaliers could snag off the buyout market
No. 2: Kevin Love
A player who is certainly not a stranger to the Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans, it's possible that old friend Kevin Love could find his way back to the Cavaliers as early as this season.
Frustrated by the lack of a consistent rotational role last season, Love worked out a buyout agreement with the Cavs and then signed with the Miami Heat, often starting and nearly always playing for Miami as they made a surprise run to the NBA Finals.
Love is another year old and perhaps another year slower, but he is still a high-volume shooter who scares defenses from the perimeter. He is averaging 18.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per 36 minutes; he can't play that many minutes, but he's still producing when he's on the court.
The Heat will certainly keep Love around and in the rotation if he is still on the roster, but it's very possible to see Love part of the salary and roster matching in a trade at the deadline. If Love does land on a non-contending team, he would be a prime candidate to hit the open market.
If Love is available, he has already communicated that he would like to return to Cleveland someday. The Cavs could use one more big, particularly one who can shoot, to replace Damian Jones on the roster. Love would seem like an interesting candidate if he isn't beholden to a guaranteed rotation role.