3 female head coaches who could replace J.B. Bickerstaff with Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers might be looking for a new head coach, and these three female coaches would be strong candidates for the position
No. 2 - Kristi Toliver, Phoenix Mercury
After 14 seasons and three All-Star appearances in the WNBA, Kristi Toliver joined the coaching world and is now the associate head coach for the Phoenix Mercury since 2023. She has only worked as a coach for one season, but her playing career alone should entice any organization in need of a new leader. Players respect somebody who has hit the hardwood and competed for gold.
Toliver's long career and numerous accolades would earn her authority in the locker room for day one. She not only has multiple All-Star games under her belt, but she also won Most Improved Player after averaging 17.5 points, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals in the 2012 season. She might have an adjustment period going from only women's hoops into the NBA, but basketball knowledge and understanding of the game follows coaches wherever they go. The difference is must less drastic than going from collegiate coaching to the pros, as the flow of the game is more similar between the NBA and WNBA.
Last season, the Phoenix Mercury bottomed out with a 9-31 record on the year. Toliver's lack of success as a coach might push her down from the top spot for the Cavs, but her illustrious playing career and motivation to be a coach should still warrant her a spot as a candidate.