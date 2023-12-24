3 early Cavaliers predictions for 2024 trade deadline
Prediction No. 2: Donovan Mitchell is unequivocally staying put
There are some extremely compelling reasons for the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade Donovan Mitchell. If they truly don't expect him to re-sign with the team, either via extension this upcoming summer or in free agency the following one, this will be the zenith of his trade value. A team trading for him this season gets two postseasons out of Mitchell guaranteed.
Just because it makes sense to trade him doesn't mean the Cavaliers will do so, nor that they will even to listen to trade offers. Mitchell is the team's best player, and this is a franchise that doesn't have a lot of avenues to adding a player of his talent. Just 18 months after trading everything not nailed down to bring him to Cleveland, this front office isn't ready to part with him.
Mitchell could change that calculus by telling the organization directly that he doesn't plan to re-sign. The team could also stress that conviction by going on a long losing streak, making a deep playoff run look less realistic. With Darius Garland and Evan Mobley on the shelf for an extended period that isn't the craziest outcome.
In the end, no matter what the Knicks and Nets and Heat offer for his services, no matter what the "savvy" move would be, the Cavaliers will be holding onto Donovan Mitchell at this year's Trade Deadline.