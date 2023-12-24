3 early Cavaliers predictions for 2024 trade deadline
It's NBA Trade Season, which means that rumors are being bandied about like the latest fashion trends. To believe in every rumor is to expect that NBA players are traded as quickly as Pokemon cards. Do kids still play with Pokemon cards?
Sorting through the rumors is a difficult task, especially as they are diluted through a complicated game of NBA Telephone. What moves are the Cleveland Cavaliers actually discussing? Are they going to trade Donovan Mitchell? These questions scream for answers, and those answers may not come until the Trade Deadline itself.
When is the 2024 Trade Deadline?
The NBA Trade Deadline is traditionally a weekday early in February, some years falling after the All-Star Break and others coming before. This year is in the latter category, as the Trade Deadline is on Thursday, February 8th. The All-Star Break then starts the following week.
That leaves about six weeks for teams to wheel and deal to set up their futures and their presents. The Cleveland Cavaliers could be shopping for a short-term upgrade in the coming days, such as shoring up the point guard position, but any larger move from the franchise is likely to come closer to the deadline.
What could happen at the deadline? While there are a myriad of possibilities, here are three predictions about how the Trade Deadline will go for the Cleveland Cavaliers.