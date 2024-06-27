3 Draft prospects the Cleveland Cavaliers should target in the second round
Tyler Smith - G League Ignite (PF/C)
Perhaps the most exciting player yet to be drafted, G League Ignite big man Tyler Smith was initially viewed as a potential lottery selection. His floor seemed to be the late first round; yet, he still sits waiting to start his next basketball chapter.
Smith was one of the original players mocked to the Cavs, but his volatile draft stock saw his name all across the draft boards - though seldom after 30. If the Cavaliers plan to rejoin the second round, they need to consider taking a flyer on Smith as a stretch big man who can complement their frontcourt for the foreseeable future.
On the Ignite, Smith averaged 13.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block per game off the bench. He showed a versatile offensive skillset, connecting on 36.4 percent of his three-point attempts and providing a solid interior presence. Overall, though, his offense lacked efficiency at times, ending his season with a 47.6 field goal percentage. While Smith shows upside and athleticism, he is undeniably rough around the edges.
Defensively, Smith is far from a finished product. If the Cavaliers target Smith, though, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can mask his defensive limitations as he learns from the two Cleveland bigs. Standing at 6-foot-11, Smith could develop into a modern stretch big if he finds his rhythm and commits to both sides of the ball.
In the ideal scenario, Smith could carve a small role in Cleveland's rotation during his rookie season, playing either frontcourt position while Mobley and Allen rest.
The Cleveland Cavaliers got their top guy in the first round, but the volatility in the draft has elevated the value of second-round picks. Borderline lottery prospects fell past pick 30, and the Cavaliers can capitalize on this year's uncertainty. If the right deal emerges, Cleveland should take a look at these three hopeful rookies.