3 Draft prospects the Cleveland Cavaliers should target in the second round
Johnny Furphy - Kansas (SF)
Another player mocked to the Cavaliers throughout the process, Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy drew eyes as a high-level sharpshooter. In his lone college season, Furphy averaged 9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 35.2 percent from three. His numbers are not eye-catching, but he is viewed as a high-upside pick at 19 years old.
The Australian-born prospect entered the night ranked 18th in the draft but will still be available at the start of the second day of the event. The crushing fall likely came from Furphy's incomplete skillset and lacking athleticism. He is a raw prospect in need of development, but many teams in the late first round were in search of win-now contributors rather than long-term developmental options.
Still, Furphy is an appealing young prospect. In time, Furphy could grow into a high-end 3-and-D wing. At 6-foot-8, Furphy has the size to fulfill a long NBA career as a modern wing. His college career showed his potential, earning Big 12 All-Freshman Team and an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 list. If Furphy can continue his development and build his strength, he could be a perfect long-term move for the Cavaliers. Cleveland has seen numerous former G League prospects join the main roster and become a nightly contributor, and Furphy could be the next on that list if the Cavs can find the right trade in the second round.