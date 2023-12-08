3 Cleveland Cavaliers that need to step up in December
By Ismail Sy
No. 3: Dean Wade
Dean Wade missed a lot of time in November due to a sprained ankle. It cost him six total games. But in fairness, he was not having a great month to begin with. During November, Wade shot 33 percent from three-point range, had three games of four fouls or more, and in six road games during the month, he made a grand total of two three-pointers. That’s two more than me, and I didn’t even suit up for the Cavs. Wade has to be better off the bench for the Cavaliers.
His job is to shoot the ball at a decent clip, and bring a level of toughness on defense, specifically in the paint. The defense is there, that has never been a question with Wade. Unfortunately, the offense was way far behind in November. However, Wade had a bounce back game against the Magic as he had eight points, five rebounds, and nailed two three-pointers in 14 minutes of action. That is exactly what he should be bringing off the bench for the Cavaliers in December. He needs to step it up, and be a reliable bench piece for a team that could use the depth in the frontcourt.
The Cavs have gotten off to a good start in December, as they are 2-0. They have a tough stretch ahead of them with four road games in a row against tough Eastern Conference opponents, as they play the Heat, Boston Celtics (two times), and the Orlando Magic again. This stretch will show what this Cavs team is made of.
In the season of giving, the Wine and Gold need to wrap up some wins underneath their Christmas tree.