The 3 Cleveland Cavaliers most likely to be traded before training camp
No. 3 - Ty Jerome
Similarly to LeVert, Ty Jerome's role in Cleveland has become questionable at best. The veteran combo guard is not necessarily elite at any given skill. His three-point shooting is above average, but his defense and interior finishing are below the standards. His passing is good, but it is not so great that he is invaluable to the franchise's ability to win.
With Jerome's prolonged injury last year and Porter's growth, the Cavaliers may have outgrown an overloaded backcourt rotation. While Jerome does not hold much value on the market with his injuries, moving his $2.5 million contract in a complete salary dump could be just enough for Cleveland to make the deal.
Over his career, Jerome has shot 35.2 percent from deep and averaged 7 points and 2.6 assists per game. He has established himself as a second unit guard with solid shooting talent. Still, the rest of his game is unpolished. The Cavaliers could not receive much in return for Jerome at all, but dropping the salary sheet by a couple million ahead of training camp could be an unexpected saving grace for the Cavaliers.
Admittedly, trading Jerome in a deal that does not return a player to the Cavs would set them below the required 14-player minimum. But, the Cavaliers could sign a minimum contract and at least save a couple hundred thousand dollars. Otherwise, Jerome could be included in a larger deal as salary filler.
Overall, the Cleveland Cavaliers, by all measures, are likely done with their offseason decisions. If changes do come, the Cavs could use a savvy trade to manage the new restrictions. The uneventful summer will bear its fruits soon enough. With such little change and lingering questions, this year will certainly hold major implications for the future of the core and franchise as a whole.