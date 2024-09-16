The 3 Cleveland Cavaliers most likely to be traded before training camp
No. 2 - Caris LeVert
Plainly, Caris LeVert's expiring mid-size contract is a perfect trade piece for the Cavaliers to find a long-term contributor who fits a needed role. With Jaylon Tyson's arrival, LeVert's role as a hybrid big guard and wing could be replaced quicker than expected.
Granted, that type of shift would likely come after training camp. However, the Cavs cannot afford to hesitate too long on any LeVert deal before he can leave the team for nothing in the 2025 summer. Last year, Cleveland's sixth man showcased a mixed bag of results, often falling flat in big moments but shocking crowds in others.
His inefficiency did not improve over time, though. Throughout the season and postseason, the Cavaliers could not depend on LeVert to make the right call on any given play, sometimes taking a highly-contested midrange jumper early in a shot clock rather than calling a proper play. With Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland as the primary ballhandlers, LeVert's role is already questionable at moments. With Tyson, Craig Porter, Jr. and Ty Jerome all available this year, there is no reason not to explore the market for LeVert.
At $16.6 million this season, the Columbus native could be the right trade piece to add a multi-year player on a similar deal. Portland Trailblazers center Robert Williams III has been named in trade talks for similar reasons, given his contract size, age and talent. If the Cavaliers want to be taken seriously in the Eastern Conference, complacency toward an inefficient and unpredictable bench cannot continue. Trading LeVert could give the Cavaliers more control over their salary and solve a need for a more reliable frontcourt rotation this year.