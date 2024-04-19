3 Cleveland Cavaliers bench players that could swing the series against Orlando Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers' first round series against Orlando will begin Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. These productive role players could prove to be key to winning in the playoffs.
1. Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert may come off the bench, but he is the Cavaliers third-best playmaker. LeVert has settled in well to the sixth-man role, averaging 14 points and 5.1 assists per game. With LeVert being someone who is best with the ball in his hands, it was a natural decision to have him play with the second unit rather than trying to share the court with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
If Garland or Mitchell struggle to find an offensive rhythm this series, the Cavaliers will be heavily relying on Caris LeVert to help bring the offense alive off the bench. LeVert had a great season, helping keep the Cavs afloat during all their injuries this season, specifically their backcourt of Garland and Mitchell. While he can fall into cold spells at times, his innate confidence and tough shotmaking elevates Cleveland's offense in tight moments.
Last year against the Knicks in the playoffs, LeVert showed that he is a legitimate playmaker during high-stakes games. Often bench players are efficient scorers in the regular season but then cannot handle it when the defenses raise their intensity in the playoffs. LeVert averaged 15 points per game in the 2023 playoffs and jumped out on screen as one of the few Cavaliers who seemed ready for the moment.
Caris LeVert can drastically change the series with his potential off the bench. If LeVert is able to catch fire for a game or two, it could swing those games and the series entirely.