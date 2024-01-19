3 Cavaliers trades to consider, and 3 that are cuckoo for cocoa puffs
No. 6: Evan Mobley to New Orleans
The idea of the Cleveland Cavaliers trading Evan Mobley is a wild one just on the surface, but the play of Jarrett Allen in Mobley's absence inside of a spaced-out lineup has only poured gasoline on the fire of those who are convinced the Cavs can't reach their ceiling with two non-shooters in the starting lineup.
One option is to trade Allen, of course, but Mobley has more trade value than Allen does. Would it be absolutely cuckoo to move on from Mobley?
Yes, it probably would. Teams just don't trade young prospects with the talent level and early impact that Mobley has had. The LA Clippers did to bring back Paul George and sign Kawhi Leonard, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned into an MVP candidate. That doesn't mean Mobley will reach those same heights, but the possibility usually keeps teams from moving their star prospects.
One idea recently floated for a Mobley trade saw the New Orleans Pelicans get involved. They have a collection of young, dynamic players of their own. Would the Cavs be interested in getting back Trey Murphy III, Dyson Daniels and a future first-round pick for Mobley?
Murphy is a tremendous role player with upside for more, a good defender and shooter starting to flex his on-ball scoring muscles. Daniels is a defensive ace in the backcourt with the length and ball-handling ability that Isaac Okoro does not have.
Yet if the Cavaliers were ever to trade a player like Mobley, still in only his third season and a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year before he went down to injury, it would need to be for a surefire star or a comparable prospect. It's very possible Murphy and Daniels top out as merely starter-level guys; Mobley is also there and beyond. This is a trade that is absolutely cuckoo for cocoa puffs.
Verdict: Cuckoo