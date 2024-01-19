3 Cavaliers trades to consider, and 3 that are cuckoo for cocoa puffs
No. 5: Nets wings, twice as nice
The Cleveland Cavaliers should be looking to trade Caris LeVert. He's overqualified for his role as the sixth man on the Cavs, but with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in the starting lineup there isn't much of a fit for him. In fact, even coming off of the bench his skillset is rather duplicative.
The problem the Cavs continue to run into is that either Garland or Mitchell often miss time, and in those scenarios LeVert's ability to scale up in role to either start or play a larger role running the offense off the bench is invaluable to the Cavs. He's a well-paid understudy; should the Cavaliers keep him for those roles, or should they move him to increase their ceiling while risking their floor?
The Cavs are in the market for big 3-and-D wings, as they have been for multiple years now. LeVert is a player who would be valued by other teams, especially those in need of on-ball shot creation and playmaking. Isaac Okoro also has value to teams ready to buy-low on his potential and on-ball defensive savagery.
Could those two players together bring back the 3-and-D wings the Cavs need to fill out the rotation around their stars? Here's one idea that would return LeVert to the Nets team that drafted him:
Between Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dean Wade the Cavaliers would have a trio of versatile defenders to take on any combination of opponents for a full 48 minutes. O'Neale has slipped defensively from his peak but he is also close friends with Donovan Mitchell, adding some extra glue to keep Mitchell in Cleveland.
Verdict: Consider