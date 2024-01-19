3 Cavaliers trades to consider, and 3 that are cuckoo for cocoa puffs
No. 2: Donovan Mitchell to the Heat
One of the teams certain to be involved in any bidding war for Donovan Mitchell is the Miami Heat. Mitchell would be an excellent fit alongside their other stars, and the Heat have a combination of interesting players and draft picks to build a trade around.
With that being said, not every package would make sense for the Cavaliers. One that brought back rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. would be intriguing given how well he has played to start his career. A multi-team deal that landed a pair of 20-point scorers in Cleveland is worth thinking through.
This deal proposed by Bleacher Report, however, should make the Cavaliers run for the hills:
Tyler Herro can score, but he isn't a player who elevates his team's offense as the primary engine, and his defensive issues likely make him a long-term sixth man. That can't be the centerpiece of a Mitchell trade; the Cavs would be getting significantly weaker at one position without an improvement elsewhere, and a pair of first for an organization that never tanks is hardly a haul. Nikola Jovic is a fine flier but he doesn't move the needle.
This kind of deal is a pipe dream for the Heat and an obvious rejection for the Cavaliers.
Verdict: Cuckoo