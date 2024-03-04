3 Cavaliers players that need to step up in the second half of the season
By Ismail Sy
2. Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert has been one of the better sixth men in the NBA this season and should be among the finalists for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. However, LeVert had a rough month of February. He shot 41 percent from the field and a chilly 28 percent from three-point-range. He had seven games shooting below 40 percent as well. He has to be more efficient.
It was not all bad for LeVert in February, though. He averaged six assists per game during the month, his highest per game average for a month this season. That included a 15-assist game in a double overtime loss against the Chicago Bulls. That was the most assists in one game for a Cavs' bench player this year. He also only averaged one turnover per game throughout February. His playmaking has taken a step forward this season, and he has had a steady hand for the second unit. If his shooting can improve and defense stays consistent, LeVert will be a pivotal piece in the postseason.
LeVert has still had a positive impact for the Cavs even in the midst of a slump. Nonetheless, he needs to improve his efficiency over the second half of the season. His scoring punch will be needed if the Cavs want to contend in the East.