3 Cavaliers players that need to step up in Garland and Mobley's absence
By Ismail Sy
No. 3: Georges Niang
Georges “Minivan” Niang, or G-Wagon as his teammates call him, has had an up and down debut season for the Cavs. A career 40 percent three-point shooter, Niang is shooting only 34 percent this season. For the month of December, he is shooting a chilly 30 percent from three-point range. It is winter time in Northeast Ohio, but the heat should be turning up, and Niang is adding to the cold.
He did have a bounce back game against the Jazz, as he had 15 points, and three three-pointers. However, he was only three-of-10 from three-point range, and had some good looks on the night that he usually buries. During this stretch with no Garland and Mobley, Niang doesn’t have to be a Ferrari. He just has to knock down open looks when he gets them, and be more efficient.
He has done a great job as a leader for this Cavs team, and being the tough guy that they lacked last season. Now, he needs to tap into his shooting ability more, and provide more consistent offense during this stretch. The Cavaliers did not pay him $25.5 million for the next three seasons for mediocre shooting. Niang needs to put his foot on the gas, and become the shooter he is known to be.
These three players are just some of the guys that the Cavs need to step up. Everyone has to do their part if the Cavaliers want to stay in the top six in the Eastern Conference. They are 3-0 so far. They have to keep building.