3 Cavaliers players that need to step up in Garland and Mobley's absence
By Ismail Sy
No. 2: Dean Wade
Dean Wade has arguably the toughest job of anyone on the Cavs roster right now, as he has to slot into Mobley’s starting spot. Wade and Mobley are two completely different players, so asking Wade to be Mobley is simply unrealistic.
Wade does two things very well: shoot and defend. He needs to do that consistently over this stretch. Fortunately, it has been so far, so good for Wade. Ever since his return from a multi-game absence due to an ankle injury, Wade has been efficient in his minutes. He has shot 42 percent from three in his past eight games, and in seven of those games, he has started. Wade is also averaging five rebounds, and one steal per game across this same stretch.
It is good to see Wade playing with confidence, which is something he struggled with last season after his shoulder injury. On offense, he is not hesitating with open looks. He is letting the ball fly, and even if he misses, he will not pass up the next good look he has, which is so crucial for a player like Wade. This is the version of Wade the Cavs need to see for the rest of the season.
When he is playing with confidence on both ends of the floor, and not second guessing as a shooter, he is a valuable role player on the roster. He may not be the unicorn Mobley is, but he does not need to be.