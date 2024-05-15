3 Cavaliers who need to step up for Cleveland in Game 5 against Boston Celtics
Can Max Strus keep it up?
The first half of Game 4 looked to be setting up for an all-time classic Max Strus performance, nailing his first handful of threes in the first quarter to put the Cavaliers ahead of the Celtics. Boston still built a sizeable lead, but the injured and battered Cavs battled back behind Strus' two-way play and lethal shooting.
Strus ended the game with 15 points, all of which came in the first two quarters. His five-of-seven three-point shooting dropped to five-of-12 by the final buzzer. He still contributed seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals, but his overall impact was drastically devalued by a sudden cold streak after halftime. To his credit, the entire Cavalier team seemed to enter the third quarter slightly disjointed, waiting for somebody to pick them back up.
The Cavaliers cannot afford another cold night from deep from Strus or anybody else. Sam Merrill looked to have a hot hand, but his flame went out even faster than Strus' did. The time is now or never for the veteran wing as he seeks to eliminate Boston for the second time in two postseasons. Cleveland will appreciate every ounce of help he can provide with Mitchell's availability unknown after missing Game 4 with a calf strain.