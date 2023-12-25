3 Cavaliers lineups that should play more after destroying opponents this year
The Cleveland Cavaliers have played nearly every possible lineup they could with the players on their roster. Most teams aim for consistency in their rotations, building lineup combinations that work together and playing them repeatedly to gain chemsitry.
The plethora of injuries and absences the Cavaliers have sustained has prevented any modicum of consistency; instead, players completely outside of the rotation have stepped up to play major minutes, while whichever star happened to be available found themselves surrounded by an ever-rotating cast of supporting players.
In the midst of those ever-changing lineups, some groupings have excelled, completely demolishing the competition. These all fall under the heading of "small sample size" but each one is worth looking at a little closer and identifying if the Cavaliers need to give that group more playing time. Let's look at three such lineups and find some diamonds in the rough.
Lineup No. 1: Bombs Away
Craig Porter Jr., Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill, Georges Niang, Tristan Thompson
Over their last five games, the Cleveland Cavaliers have averaged 46 3-point attempts per game; that is only a hair behind the Boston Celtics for the most in the NBA. To compensate for the loss of Evan Mobley the Cavs have gone to more 4-out lineups around one of their centers, and this bench group in particular has been effective.
Per Cleaning the Glass, this group has played 24 possessions together and is outscoring opponents by 22.3 points per 100 possessions over that time. They are doing so with an absolutely scorching offense, averaging 134.4 points per possession, an elite number. They don't turn the ball over and they get up a ton of 3-pointers. If the Cavs can't shut down opponents without Mobley, perhaps they can outscore them.