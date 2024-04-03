3 burning questions for the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the playoffs
By Ismail Sy
Will Darius Garland find his consistency?
Year five for Darius Garland has not gone according to plan. Early in the season, he dealt with a nagging hamstring injury that cost him a few games. Then, as soon as he was finding his rhythm, he suffered a fractured jaw that cost him almost two months of game action and ten pounds as well.
With countless setbacks, Garland’s numbers this season are down from last year. His points per game, assists, field goal and three-point percentage have all dipped. While showing flashes at times that the old Garland is still there, he has yet to put together a consistent stretch of good basketball this season. That needs to change with the postseason fast approaching.
Last season, Garland was very up and down against the Knicks. Throughout the series, he averaged 21 points and five assists per game and almost four turnovers per game. He also had a four-for-21 clunker in game three. For the Cavs to go far, Garland needs to not only be aggressive and assertive, but smart as well.
Fortunately, the burden on Garland’s shoulders as the second option is not as big as last year, given the diverse offense the Cavs now have. However, with Donovan Mitchell nursing a knee injury and at less than 100 percent, the Wine and Gold need the Garland of old to show up for the rest of the season.