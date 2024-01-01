3 Bold predictions for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024
2023 has been good, but 2024 will be better!
By Roger Straz
2) The Cavaliers will not win 50 games
This might not be the most spicy take for the Cavs. But based on what we have seen so far this season the Cavs are on pace for 46 or 47 wins. Right now, the Wine & Gold are the 6th seed. They are right there with the Magic and Heat for the 4th & 5th seed in the standings.
Since the Cavaliers have already been hit hard with the injury bug and the Heat and the Magic have not, I see the Heat falling back to earth a bit and the Magic getting slowed a bit since they are still a young and inexperienced squad. Therefore, the Cavaliers will win about 48 games and finish in the 4th or 5th seed when it's all said and done.
Here is an unpopular opinion: the injuries suffered by the Cavs are a blessing in disguise. The adversity will strengthen the squad and help them down the stretch and in the playoffs. In missing starters Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, JB Bickerstaff has had his hand forced to trust his guys further down the rotation and they have been producing the goods.
When the Cavs get Garland and Mobley back, the guys further down the bench rotation will have played important minutes that will solidify the squad and give JB more confidence in the big games and playoffs.