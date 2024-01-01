3 Bold predictions for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024
2023 has been good, but 2024 will be better!
By Roger Straz
Good things are on the horizon for the Cleveland Cavaliers. 2023 was a great year where we saw lots of gifts from the Cavs. The Wine & Gold hit some great heights in the 2022-23 regular season and they hope to have more success in 2024. And we all know that being consistently good in the NBA is a tough task.
But before we get worried about that, let's make some bold predictions we hope come true in 2024.
No. 1: Donovan Mitchell will not be traded in 2024
This topic is starting to become very tiring for Cavaliers fans. It seems that every week there are rumors of Donovan playing somewhere else. Despite all of this, Donovan Mitchell is not going anywhere. Yet, many Cavs fans are of two minds; do we keep Mitchell, the proven NBA scorer, or trade him so we can move on from the trade rumors headache and potentially improve the team even more? I say proven NBA commodities are the rare breed, therefore the Cavaliers must keep Mitchell.
A lot of NBA people are reading into the OG Anunoby trade from the Raptors to the Knicks as the deal before the deal. This trade for the Knicks clears off the contracts of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley and seems to be setting up an eventual deal to get a bigger fish. That bigger fish is supposedly Mitchell.
At this point in the season, the Cavaliers' Front Office should not budge. The Cavaliers have a playoff-competitive team and are not looking to rebuild their team in any way. Mitchell is still under contract through the 2024-25 season with the 2025-26 season being a player option. Unless the Knicks offer a package they can’t refuse, the Cavaliers should just look forward to seeing New York in the playoffs.