3 biggest 'X-Factors' for the Cleveland Cavaliers winning next season
3. Keeping the Cavaliers core rested and healthy
In a tell-all piece after the Cavaliers season ended, The Athletic detailed an argument between Bickerstaff and Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman in which Altman berated Bickerstaff for overplaying Mitchell. While the details of the particular game were that Mitchell wanted to keep playing, the Cavs' stars were often the first and last resort to get the win. A primary reason for this dependency was an inconsistent bench unit - a bench unit that is still intact this summer.
If the Cavs want to see an Atkinson-led team succeed, finding a path to managing star minutes and finding reliable production from the second unit will be critical. In the last two postseasons, the Cavaliers limped to the finish line, often playing through significant injuries in the playoffs. By the time this year's run ended, both Mitchell and Allen were sidelined for multiple games.
While injuries are unavoidable and unpredictable, the Cavaliers must develop a system that keeps players healthier. Until last year, none of Cleveland's core players had poor injury histories. Garland's college year was cut short by injury, but his NBA tenure was much better.
Atkinson's comments in his opening press conference mentioned limiting minutes for star players unless necessary to accomplish this exact goal. Star players must be healthy in the playoffs to win in the playoffs. For every step forward Evan Mobley takes this season, for every exciting win and dagger three by Garland, these moments will be for naught if the Cavs enter the playoffs unprepared and tired.
While the Cleveland Cavaliers still have plenty of needs to answer, the formula is clearly in place. The front office has invested in a talented young core and found a head coach for the future. Next season will be the proving ground for what this team can bring.