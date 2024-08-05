3 biggest 'X-Factors' for the Cleveland Cavaliers winning next season
1. Kenny Atkinson's gameplan for Evan Mobley
When the Cavaliers lost to the Boston Celtics in five games, the ultimate scapegoat was head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff had overseen the Cavs' rise to playoff contention, but his stagnant offensive approach and questionable rotations led to his dismissal this summer. In his place, the Cavs rebuilt their coaching staff under Kenny Atkinson, the Golden State Warriors lead assistant coach and Allen's former head coach on the Brooklyn Nets.
The Cavaliers hired Atkinson based on his record of player development and playoff success. With the Warriors, Atkinson helped develop the 2022 championship squad, and he also mentored a plethora of young, talented players in Brooklyn. In Cleveland, the Cavs will expect Atkinson to unlock the next level of Evan Mobley. Atkinson reportedly sold the Cavaliers on a plan to maximize the frontcourt duo of Allen and Mobley, envisioning Mobley as a more versatile offensive talent beyond a dunker spot threat with a hint of three-point shooting from time to time.
"[Kenny] Atkinson has plans to add some octane to Mobley's scoring. It's not simply adding more 3-point shot attempts... Atkinson wants Mobley as a key part of the Cavs fast break and other up-tempo offenses."- Terry Pluto, Cleveland.com
Under Bickerstaff, Mobley's offensive growth was hardly discovered. In his rookie year, Mobley averaged 15 points on 12 attempts per game. Last season, he averaged 15.7 points on just 11 shots per game. He recorded his best field goal percentage of his career (60), and he began to extend his shot to the arc later in the season. Still, his offensive role was nearly identical to his rookie season. As Mobley grew and improved, his position on the team stayed the same.
The young star was rarely utilized in the offense beyond a last-second option or a rim runner. Atkinson, though, has continuously put big men into playmaking and scoring-heavy roles. He has repeatedly stated he sees Mobley as a centerpiece to the next rendition of the Cavs offense. If the Cavaliers expect to make the current core succeed, Atkinson must help Mobley realize his potential as an All-Star forward in the NBA.
Mobley is entering his fourth NBA season. He is still incredibly young, but the Cavaliers' sudden leap back to the playoffs has put his development both on the back burner but also in the spotlight. Cleveland could not afford to lose in favor of Mobley taking a larger offensive role and failing. But, the Cavs also needed a more polished star next to Mitchell and Darius Garland - a star that Mobley is not yet.
More than anything else, the future of Evan Mobley will define the future of the modern Cavaliers. Atkinson's gameplan must be the key to unlocking it.