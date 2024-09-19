3 Biggest 'Woj Bombs' in Cleveland Cavaliers history
Woj Bomb No. 1 - LeBron James returns to Cleveland
Irving's exit broke Cleveland's heart not because he had accomplished nothing in his time with the team. Rather, losing Irving lost the Cavaliers their second-best member of the 2016 Finals squad - a team led by LeBron James.
Drafted in 2003 by Cleveland, the kid from Akron left the franchise in 2010 to join the Miami Heat before returning four years later. During his tenure with Yahoo! Sports, Woj was one of the first to announce that James would come back to the Cavaliers to fulfill his Finals promise from his first stint.
In the biggest news of Woj-Cavs history, the return of LeBron eventually led to Cleveland's sole Championship over the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. When Woj broke the news that the Cavaliers were signing James, the entire trajectory of the team and city changed. After years in the lottery, the Cavs moved that year's first-overall selection Andrew Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love to complete the James-Irving-Love big three.
Together, the Cavs core created the most memorable and successful run in team history, reaching the Finals four years in a row and cementing a legacy for the wine and gold. Unfathomable playoff runs and jaw-dropping performances from LeBron and company brought the city and organization fame and recognition not seen since the nineties, and it all started with Woj's news that James would come home. LeBron's second run in Cleveland formed a redeeming and evergrowing legacy for the all-time leading NBA scorer.
While Woj holds a place in the hearts of each franchise, his impact across the sports media landscape and the Cleveland Cavaliers will never be erased or forgotten. As the leading voice in sports journalism, Woj sculpted the social media age for the NBA and competing sports. These moments in Cleveland history were shared across the globe thanks to his and many other journalists' efforts.