3 best veteran wings left in free agency the Cleveland Cavaliers must sign now
No. 2 - Landry Shamet
After exiting the Washington Wizards this summer, veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet garnered a wide range of interest across the league. But, he still has not signed a new deal. With a career 38.4 three-point percentage over six seasons, the 27-year-old wing should be a candidate for the Cavs' job.
While Shamet lacks size at 6-foot-4, he would still be a worthy addition to a team in desperate need of shooting. Shamet is a capable volume shooter, averaging 7.1 points per game on a down year from deep.
Admittedly, there is not much more to the allure for Shamet than his shooting, which is likely the reason he is still an available player. In total, Shamet is a specialist. He would fill a nearly identical role to Merrill, but the Cavaliers saw the value that a quick-release shooter can bring to the squad. If the Cavs can acquire Shamet on a minimum contract, adding him as a safety net for Merrill's off nights could be an underrated move for Cleveland.
The Cavaliers have continually found hidden gems with Merrill and Craig Porter, Jr. as the two latest examples. Shamet could quickly become another fan favorite for his shooting and sudden impact he can provide in close games.