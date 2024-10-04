3 best standout players from the Cleveland Cavaliers training camp so far
Jaylon Tyson is proving himself as a rotation talent
Drafted 20th overall in the draft, Jaylon Tyson is the only roster change the Cavaliers made this summer. When introducing Tyson to the public, Cavs general manager Mike Gerrity insisted the team would be patient with Tyson's development rather than rushing him to be a major contributor from the jump. Tyson, however, was confident and driven in his answers. He had a clear goal to be a rotation player in his rookie year with high aspirations toward the Finals.
Although the Cavs had tempered expectations, Tyson's lofty goals set high expectations for who Tyson could be this year. The three-year college prospect does not project to be a star player in waiting, but his determination to be a do-it-all role player similar to Josh Hart or Caleb Martin has already bore fruit according to his teammates.
Tyson began his Cavs tenure with a stellar summer league that earned him national praise including a 20-point performance just one assist shy of a triple-double against the Los Angeles Lakers. In camp, it appears he has continued to impress. Cleveland's stars and veterans have raved about Tyson's maturity and intelligence on the court. If Tyson's trajectory furthers, he can undoubtedly earn a spot in the rotation and prove himself to be a hidden gem of the draft.