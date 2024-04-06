3 "bad contracts" Cleveland Cavaliers should consider trading for this offseason
Despite being viewed as bad contracts, these three NBA players should be on the Cleveland Cavaliers' wish list this summer.
"Bad" contract No. 2 - John Collins ($26.6 million)
Considering John Collins' $26.6 million contract overpriced or inflated may be a stretch after the impact he has had for the Utah Jazz this season. In the first half of the year, the team struggled to find a fit for all three of former Cavalier Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler. Throughout the season, Collins has been flexible in accepting whatever role he is given.
After multiple seasons frustrated on the Atlanta Hawks and floating in every trade rumor, Collins was finally dealt to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick. In Utah, Collins has found a second wind, averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 37.1 percent from deep. Despite typically playing the power forward position, Collins has been utilized well at center this year, adding to his versatility and value.
The Cavaliers would have an immediate role for Collins, serving as a backup at either the backup five or four spot. His floor spacing, athleticism and solid defense would all contribute to Collins' fit in Cleveland. In certain lineups, Collins could also slot in at the small forward position, similar to Dean Wade and Georges Niang.
The narrative surrounding John Collins fluctuates, as his production can dip significantly if he cannot find a groove or rhythm. He may take time to adapt to the Cavs as he did with the Jazz, but he would soon flourish with dynamic passers in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland next to him.