3 "bad contracts" Cleveland Cavaliers should consider trading for this offseason
Despite being viewed as bad contracts, these three NBA players should be on the Cleveland Cavaliers' wish list this summer.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on the brink of break through the luxury tax threshold this season, but they still have cap flexibility to take on extra salary this summer in trades if the right deal comes along.
Every season, a handful of players end up underperforming what their contract value would suggest. Some bad deals are more notorious than others, especially once recurring injuries get in the way of a player's production or value. Teams often write off these players, only gaining any interest in accepting a trade for them once they are on the last year of their contract. An expensive yet negative asset can be detrimental to a team's aspirations, but clearing up cap space in the following summer is worth the pains.
For the Cavaliers, this upcoming offseason is their last chance to cash in on a proven but expensive veteran talent before facing harsh restrictions under the latest Collective Barganing Agreement (CBA). The league recently announced their projections for the salary cap this summer. Though it is not as large of a jump as expected earlier this season, Cleveland will have just enough wiggle room to make a splash if they can agree on a good deal.
Entering the offseason, Spotrac's salary summary tallies Cleveland's total taxable salaries for next season at $157.8 million. While this places the Cavs above the salary cap, they are still roughly 13 million below the first tax apron, meaning they can take on limited extra salary in any trades.
Isaac Okoro will enter restricted free agency with a cap hold of $11.83 million. Unless Cleveland waives him or allows another team to sign him (which hopefully is not the case), the Cavaliers will have limited flexibility this summer. Still, they will be one of the contending teams with the most possible money to spend in free agency or trades. Considering the lack of star power in free agency this summer, the Cavs may turn their eyes toward consolidating some of their larger contracts into a high-price player who amplifies the team's best attributes.
If the Cavaliers go down the trade route, these three inflated contracts would be worth the shot if all involved parties can come to an agreement.
"Bad" contract No. 1 - Jerami Grant ($29.8 million)
In an effort to keep Damian Lillard happy on the Portland Trailblazers, the front office re-signed veteran forward Jerami Grant to a massive 5-year, $160 million contract. One day later, Dame requested a trade. In hindsight, Portland's move to convince Lillard was half-hearted at best. After an underwhelming season, overpaying Grant and running it back was hardly enough to keep a multi-time All-Star who wants to win a championship.
Through this season, Grant has averaged 20 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At nearly $30 million dollars on a losing team, Grant's numbers are not a great selling point. For the Cavaliers, though, Grant's track record of consistent scoring and a three-point shooting percentage over 40 on more than five attempts per game for the last two seasons should be compelling reasons to look toward the Trailblazers for a deal.
With no first-round picks to offer in trades for the foreseeable future, the Cavs' chances of bringing in another star on a max contract are slim to none. Their best opportunity for growth is proven veterans, regardless of the price tag. Winning in the NBA is expensive, and their best talent is already on the team. Evan Mobley is on track for a major payday soon, and Darius Garland has already signed a long-term max contract. Adding Jerami Grant will limit Cleveland's future trade flexibility, but time will do that in the next year or two.
Grant provides size, more shooting and veteran leadership to a roster that could truly appreciate these traits. Defensively, Grant is far from the level of Mobley or Allen. BBall-Index (subscription required) puts Grant's D-LEBRON score at -1.75, placing him in the fourth percentile of the NBA. Last season, though, Grant's best trait according to BBall-Index was his defensive positional versatility. His 6-foot 7-inches frame and quickness allow Grant to navigate screens and deter rivals at the rim with relative ease.
In total, Jerami Grant is an imperfect player, but anybody on a bad NBA contract will have their flaws. The positives of Grant outweigh his negatives for the Cavaliers. If Cleveland is in a position to explore the higher end of the trade market this summer, Jerami Grant would be a major addition to their forward rotation.