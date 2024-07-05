3 backup centers the Cleveland Cavaliers should target in 2024 free agency
3. Tristan Thompson
The Cavaliers best option at backup center may be to bring back longtime Cavalier, Tristan Thompson. Thompson played well last season for the Cavs in his limited minutes. At 33 years old, Thompson understands his role with Cleveland in that he might only be needed for specific matchups. He showed good veteran leadership all season whether he was playing in the games or not. Last season he averaged 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11 minutes per game.
Thompson looked competent when the Cavaliers asked him to provide some minutes in the playoffs. With his 6'9 and 254 pound frame, Thompson's can give you some minutes off the bench even in big playoff games. He won the NBA Championship with Cleveland in 2016 and can be incredibly crafty at grabbing offensive rebounds.
With the comfortability and history between Cleveland and Thompson, the Cavs may go back to him this season to be their backup center.
Most offseasons, the center market wears thin quickly, and this year is no different. The Cleveland Cavaliers will not discover a star-level big man on the market, but these three veteran centers could give the Cavs a needed boost off the bench.