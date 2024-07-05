3 backup centers the Cleveland Cavaliers should target in 2024 free agency
2. Omer Yurtseven
Omer Yurtseven is a 26-year-old center from Turkey. Omer stands at seven feet tall and weighs in at 264 pounds. Omer has only played three seasons in the NBA, his first two with the Miami Heat and last season with Utah. He showed some promise in his rookie season, playing 56 games and averaging 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Omer was waived by the Utah Jazz and would be a solid option for the Cavaliers to add as a backup center. His seven-foot frame would be helpful to bring off the bench against taller and larger centers. While Yurtseven has struggled to establish a consistent spot in the Association, Cleveland would not need a high-usage option. Adding Yurtseven as a cheap, low-risk backup behind Mobley and Allen could prove beneficial if he takes the next step forward as an NBA center.
Also, at only 26 years old he could have a lot of room for improvement. Last season in Utah, Omer appeared in 48 games and averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
If all else fails, the Cavaliers could end where they began rather than looking for a new replacement.