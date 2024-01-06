2024 NBA Draft Watch: Cleveland Cavaliers' early shortlist of promising talents
Draft Prospect No. 2 - Bronny James, USC Trojans
Regardless of their spot in the draft, every NBA team will have some level of interest in the son of the league's all-time scoring champion LeBron James.
Bronny James has come off the bench with the USC Trojans after a sudden cardiac arrest before the season opened. Since then, the eldest James son has averaged 7.5 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals with progressively improving efficiency over six games.
The Cavaliers will unquestionably consider Bronny if he is available when they are on the clock, if not just for the legacy of his father. Additionally, Cleveland's latest star selection in the draft, big man Evan Mobley, also attended USC prior to his arrival in the Land.
James' value as an NBA talent is not dependent on his familial ties or college of choice, though. The 6-foot 4-inch combo guard has elite instinct and continues to make highlight plays on both offense and defense. His stocky yet agile build gives Bronny all the ingredients of an all-around impact player, especially with his growing shooting presence.
Given his late start to the year, James' likely placement in the draft is not yet clear. Teams will be interested in drafting him early if LeBron James, Sr. shows a willingness to sign a deal in free agency to play with his son - a dream he has expressed numerous times. Still, the passing of the torch would only be the cherry on top of adding a prospect with seemingly All-Star potential in Bronny.