2024 NBA Draft Watch: Cleveland Cavaliers' early shortlist of promising talents
Draft Propsect No. 1 - Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh Panthers
After starting the college basketball season as a top ten prospect, freshman Carlton Carrington has bounced around in mock drafts.
Carrington's opening night triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds led the Panthers to a 100-52 win over N.C. A&T. Over the course of the season, though, Carrington's inconsistent jumpshot and efficiency has seen his averages drop down to 14.5 points, 5 assists and 5.2 rebounds over fourteen games as a starter.
In early December, Bleacher Report mocked Carrington to the Cavaliers, citing his natural basketball intelligence and versatile shooting potential as a reason for Cleveland's interest. The 6-foot-5-inch point guard would add size to the Cavs' undersized backcourt rotation, but his questionable defense and athleticism could spell trouble for his overall impact on the team.
The freshman guard has plenty of time to rebuild his value, as he has helped Pitt reach a 9-5 overall record on the season. Thus far, Carrington has been a polarizing option, to say the least. While he is viewed as a borderline lottery selection in some mocks, he is also entirely omitted in others.
Currently, the Cavaliers should not be sold on Carrington, but they would be smart to keep an eye on his development before the summer.