2 wings to target, 1 to avoid in Cleveland Cavaliers trade talks this offseason
Wing target No. 2 - Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards
If the Cavaliers have an opportunity to add a proven sharpshooter taller than Max Strus and Sam Merrill, Washington Wizards Corey Kispert is a perfect option. In three seasons, the 24-year-old wing has earned a 38.8 percent shot from deep on 5.1 attempts per game. Last year, he averaged 13.4 points with an effective field goal percentage of 60.2.
Kispert also converts well on drives and in the mid-range. While he is not an all-star talent, he is a three-level scorer who knows how to play off-ball. His movement shooting would ignite the Cavs' offense off the bench, and if the Wizards commit further to a full rebuild, Kispert could be the next player on the way out given his age and high value.
Statistically, Kispert meets the Cavs' offensive needs. Defensively, Kispert has not shined as much as the Cavs would hope. He has yet to post a positive D-LEBRON score over a season (per BBall Index $$). Still, the Cavaliers have shown a knack for getting the most out of subpar defenders with a lineup anchored by two interior defensive menaces. So long as Kispert improves his lateral quickness and learns a system, the Cavs can mitigate most of his setbacks.
Unless the Cavaliers include a core player, any trade target will be flawed just as Okoro and Levert are. Trading for a new wing cannot be done just to say something happened this offseason. Still, the Cleveland Cavaliers must consider every scenario and route to improve this roster. While the Cavs have a bright future, there is no denying the depth chart lacks consistent production. The offseason is not over yet, and Cleveland must make the most of what is left.