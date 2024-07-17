2 wings to target, 1 to avoid in Cleveland Cavaliers trade talks this offseason
Wing to avoid - Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
Veteran wing Jerami Grant on paper is an ideal fit with the Cavaliers either as a small forward or power forward. Grant has a great presence on a court with a versatile skillset and experience to match. Last year, Grant was a primary option on the young Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 21 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists with a 40.2 percent three-point shot.
The 30-year-old veteran reached the playoffs four times earlier in his career, three times with the Oklahoma City Thunder and once with the Denver Nuggets. While the Thunder never advanced deep into the postseason, Grant's 2020 run with the Nuggets gave him immense experience that could help the Cavaliers take the next step. Again, Grant is a no-brainer on paper, but unfortunately, the Cavs must avoid him due to his steep contract.
Since the Cavs have shown reluctance to part with any of the core four, acquiring Grant is a near impossibility. In hopes of keeping Damian Lillard in town, the Blazers gave Grant a five-year, $160 million deal. Next year he will be owed $29.8 million. If he was added to the Cavs, that would be the third-largest salary. Matching his deal would almost require Jarrett Allen's $20 million deal to be included alongside other salaries. Otherwise, Cleveland would include LeVert and a lot more.
Grant is a talented, versatile forward with a modern NBA skillset. But, the contract and long-term commitment (player option in 2027), Grant is an unrealistic option.