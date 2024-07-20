2 under-the-radar bigs Cleveland Cavaliers must trade for this offseason
Trade Target No. 2 - Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks
Last summer, the Cavaliers prioritized adding veteran talent with playoff experience under their belt. Should the Cavs target an experienced big man, NBA Champion Bobby Portis could be an ideal fit.
After winning the Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, Portis has steadily improved his performance every year, becoming a major bench contributor behind Brook Lopez. In the last two seasons, Portis was a final candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Last year, Portis averaged 13.8 points, 1.1 blocks and 7.4 rebounds per game, finishing third in 6MOY voting.
Earlier this offseason, the Bucks had reported willingness to move on from Portis, making him a possible target for the Cavaliers to add. Despite his continued impact on winning, the Bucks may feel implored to offer Portis to bolster their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Should the Bucks move on from Portis, Cleveland could be the perfect fit for Portis to continue his successful career. Regardless of his role, Portis steadily produces at a high level game-to-game. With nine years in the league, the 29-year-old veteran still has plenty of years to continue his high-end production. Placing him in the second unit and potentially moving him to the starting lineup if one of Mobley or Allen is moved in the future could be a major opportunity for the Cavs.
While the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown they do not see a need to shake up the roster, there is no denying that the frontcourt is shallow. Currently, the Cavs do not have a backup center. Unless DJ Burns, Jr. excels in the Summer League, Cleveland will have to explore the trade market to answer this remaining flaw. Adding another one-year rental big man could lead to another short playoff berth and another year wasted of Mitchell's tenure.